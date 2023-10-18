I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell reflects on "emotional rollercoaster" as first-time dad

Dave Benett - Getty Images

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star James Haskell has reflected on the "emotional rollercoaster" he's been on since becoming a first-time dad.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, James revealed that he's cried "more in the last year than I have in my entire life," after he welcomed daughter Bodhi with wife Chloe Madeley last year.

"Being a dad is so emotional," he said, adding: "You learn to love someone so primal, and you don't really know how to comprehend it. I think it's amazing."

James went on to explain how daughter Bodhi has changed him as a person, after admitting to previously not showing his emotions. "As a sportsman, I was taught not to get too happy, too sad, or overemotional," he said.

"But when you have someone to look after and guard, who's just the sweetest thing and who loves you for who you are, it's a different story."

James and former Dancing on Ice contestant Chloe have recently been sharing their daily lives with fans on their new ITVX reality series, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.

Documenting the start of parenthood, as well as featuring appearances from Chloe's TV presenting parents Richard and Judy, the couple openly share how they have been adjusting to life as a family-of-three.

While the show features their experience as first-time parents, James reveals that he hasn't ruled out more children. "We don't know. I think we'll just play it by ear and see how it goes," he said.

The former rugby player also explained how he's been juggling his career with his parenting duties. "It is tricky," he admitted. "It was hard during the summer because I was away a lot, but as she gets older I'm learning that I need to change and adjust things.

"Bodhi is a massive priority, and every moment with her is precious."

I'm a Celebrity... is tipped to return later this year on ITV1 and ITVX.

Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair airs on Mondays at 9pm on ITVBe and ITVX.



