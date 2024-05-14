'I’m blessed to play on a great team.' Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson explains why he requested a trade

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson joined the rest of his team this week for the second phase of offseason workouts.

Hendrickson, 29, requested a trade from the Bengals on April 24 due to wanting more long-term security on his current contract. He’s scheduled to make $14.8 million in the upcoming season with his contract expiring after the 2025 season.

On Tuesday, Hendrickson fielded questions about his trade request and why he came to the voluntary off-season workout program.

“When you’re told 'no,' it’s something that I want to explore all options,” Hendrickson said of why he requested a trade. “If it wasn’t going to happen long-term here for the security of my family, exploring the option where they would have a benefit also in potentially looking elsewhere but I’m also humbled by the experience that they want me to be here. The communication is very open and transparent, very respectful so I have nothing but good things to say. At the end of the day, it was a decision for my family.”

After Hendrickson’s trade request, head coach Zac Taylor said the team had no intention to trade him and was looking forward to a successful season with Hendrickson on the roster. Ahead of the 2023 season, the Bengals gave Hendrickson a contract extension through 2025 including a $5 million pay bump.

Hendrickson’s representation met with the Bengals this March seeking more of a long-term extension with the club as he wanted more security and believes his performance on the field is worthy of such a deal. Following the meeting, the Bengals didn’t engage in conversations about an extension, which led to the trade request, his agent Harold Lewis of National Sports Agency told The Enquirer.

The Pro Bowler decided to leave the trade request in the past and rejoin his team in hopes of helping lead his team to a Super Bowl. Coming off a season in which he logged 17.5 sacks, Hendrickson said he’s in great shape and is looking forward to the upcoming season. Since he signed with the team in 2021, Hendrickson has been the Bengals' most productive player on defense. In three seasons with the Bengals, Hendrickson has recorded 39.5 sacks. He’s made the Pro Bowl in each season he’s played for Cincinnati.

“Sometimes you have to make tough decisions, I don’t think the team should deal with the negative side of helping me achieve my goals," Hendrickson said. "It’s not an individual sport. It’s not the team’s fault. I’m blessed to play on a great team and at the end of the day, I think we can win a Super Bowl.”

