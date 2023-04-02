'When I’m on my bike I feel free' - Kopecky makes Tour of Flanders history

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) holds the Tour of Flanders winners trophy aloft in 2023 for a second year in a row

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) has entered the record books with her second consecutive victory at the Tour of Flanders, becoming only the second woman after 2004/2005 winner Mirjam Melchers to defend the title.

“It’s a bit unbelievable, actually. Last year, Flanders was the race of my dreams, and to win it now for the second time in a row, also how we did it, is very special,” the 27-year-old said at the winner’s press conference.

In women’s cycling, Belgium has often stood in the shadow of its neighbour to the north. The Netherlands produced top riders at astonishing rates – including Tour of Flanders dual winner Melchers – while Belgians often struggled to reach the same level.

Kopecky has changed that, giving her nation plenty to celebrate last year when she outsprinted Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) to take her first Flanders victory while wearing the iconic black-yellow-red jersey of the Belgian champion. Starting the race with the number 1 this year, she felt the pressure of a cycling-crazy nation but also enjoyed her compatriots’ support.

“I feel that I have a lot of fans who want me to win. But I also know that I have a whole country behind me, and I just need to try to give the best of myself. They were cheering for me all along the parcours, great fans, and I was very pleased with that,” Kopecky said.

In mid-March, Kopecky suffered a personal loss when her brother Seppe passed away. Two years older than his sister, he was one of the reasons she took up cycling as a sport. Everybody grieves in their own way, and Kopecky went on to win Nokere Koerse with a long solo a few days after her brother’s passing. After her Flanders victory, she briefly touched on the issue.

“Cycling has been there already for my whole life. When I’m on my bike, I feel free, and I don’t need to think too much. Sometimes it also helps to get the frustrations out of my head. That’s the only thing I can say,” she explained.

Story continues

Team SD Worx has dominated the spring Classics so far with nine victories, three of which came from Kopecky. After her spectacular win in Flanders and a day off, the attention now turns to Paris-Roubaix Femmes on April 8.

“I want to enjoy today together with the team. Tonight, I hope, we can eat something and be together. Tomorrow, for sure, I don’t touch my bike. I know that already, and then on Tuesday I will get my focus to Roubaix,” Kopecky said, outlining her plan for the week ahead.

The Classic on the French pavé is one that Kopecky’s team has yet to win as the two editions so far have been claimed by Trek-Segafredo riders Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini. Still, with Kopecky in the best form of her life and a strong roster of riders around her, she accepts her role as one of the favourites.

“We can go to Roubaix with confidence," said Kopecky. "Not thinking we win the race for sure, I will never do that. It’s a whole new day, a whole new race, and everybody gets a new chance.”