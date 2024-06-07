“I’m aware…” – £100 million Manchester City transfer target breaks silence on exit rumours

Manchester City summer transfer target Bruno Guimaraes has addressed his future at St James’ Park after the activation of a release clause.

The 26-year-old has been subject to transfer interest from Premier League pair Manchester City and Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola’s side currently leading the race to sign the Brazilian international from Newcastle this summer.

Guimaraes, who featured in 37 of Newcastle’s Premier League matches this term, has a £100 million release clause active for a limited period this summer, with the potential for the midfielder to be sold due to Financial Fair Play concerns at St James’ Park.

The midfielder moved to Tyneside for £40 million from Lyon, and is one of several player’s to have starred for Eddie Howe’s side since his arrival in January 2022.

Guimaraes was directly involved in 15 Premier League goals last season and also featured in all six UEFA Champions League matches for Newcastle, however missing out on European football next season could force the Toon into a major sale this summer.

Manchester City are expected to bolster their midfield in the coming months, with concerns surrounding both Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes alongside workload issues for Rodri – who made 50 starts for the Sky Blues during the recent campaign.

The Premier League champions face the prospect of battling Arsenal for a major summer signing again however, with the north London club having beaten Manchester City to the signature of Declan Rice last summer.

Speaking ahead of the Copa America in the United States about his Newcastle future, the 26-year-old admitted: “I don’t know what will happen.”

“I leave it in God’s hands. I’m under contract at Newcastle and very happy. I’m aware of FFP (Financial Fair Play), but very happy here. It’s incredible to see my name linked with big clubs.”

The Brazil international’s release clause is only active until the end of June, with Newcastle able to demand a fee higher than £100 million from next month, should Manchester City still be interested in signing the central midfielder.