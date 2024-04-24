‘I’m always gonna be an underdog’: Newton ranked second-best DT in draft class

(WCIA) — On Thursday night, prospective NFL rookies will convene in Detroit, hoping to hear their names called.

Former Illinois DT Johnny Newton was ranked the second-best available at his position by four ESPN analysts in a final round-up of positions.

Newton did not work out at the NFL Combine but saw action at Illinois’s pro day, working out in front of scouts from all 32 teams.

“I feel like I’m always gonna be a underdog unless I’m number one, but even then, it’s a new process and a lot of teams have their different opinions on me,” said Newton when he took the podium at the Combine. “I’m just ready for whoever team wants me to draft me so I can show them.”

The NFL Draft begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.