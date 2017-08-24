Lyttle, Clarendon lead Dream past Storm 89-83 to end skid

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 23: Layshia Clarendon #23 of the Atlanta Dream brings the ball up court during the game against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA game on August 23, 2017 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Sancho Lyttle scored 18 points, Layshia Clarendon had a team-record 14 assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 89-83 on Wednesday night to end a nine-game losing streak.

Brittney Sykes had a key 3-pointer and two free throws as the Dream scored nine straight points in the final 70 seconds. She scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half.

Clarendon, who finished with 17 points, had a basket with 1:07 to play to give Atlanta an 82-80 lead. After a Storm miss, Clarendon found Sykes for the 3 with 34 seconds left. Sykes and Lyttle then made two free throws apiece after grabbing defensive rebounds - Lyttle had nine rebounds - before Sue Bird hit a 3 for Seattle in the closing seconds.

Tiffany Hayes had 13 points for Atlanta (11-20), and Elizabeth Williams added 12. With Lyttle making 8 of 10 shots, the Dream shot 57 percent (35 of 63).

Breanna Stewart had 18 points, and Crystal Langhorne 17 with 10 rebounds for Seattle (14-16).