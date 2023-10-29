Lytle: Four games will make or break Colorado State football's season

Halloween is usually the harbinger of incoming horrors for Colorado State.

The spooky holiday means the calendar is turning to November, which means nothing but bad for the football program.

In recent history it’s when fans and the team tune out.

The November scaries are one of the things Jay Norvell highlighted as needing fixing when he took over the program.

For more than half a decade the Rams have checked out of the season in November.

The record in the final month of the season for CSU from 2017-22: 4 wins, 16 losses.

When the games are supposed to be most important, the Rams have been cruise-controlling to the offseason.

It must change this season.

November will make or break Year 2 of the Norvell era and it begins quickly with a Friday night (Nov. 3) game at rival Wyoming.

CSU lost 30-13 in a snow globe Saturday night to unbeaten and No. 19 Air Force. It was another game this season where the Rams were competitive but didn’t win.

Surely, the on-field product is improved from previous seasons, but it needs to begin yielding wins.

The final four weeks will determine success or failure in 2023.

“I haven’t seen any quit in our team. We haven’t always played as consistently as we like, but I haven’t seen any quit in our guys,” Norvell said after Saturday’s loss. “Just walking out of that locker room and hearing our captains talk, I’m feeling confident that we’re going to go back ready to go to work.”

The list of November no-shows for CSU in recent years is memorable. To name a few:

The 52-10 loss to Nevada in 2021 as Steve Addazio made his early exit.

A 49-10 blowout to Norvell and Nevada once again in 2018.

Rivalry loss after rivalry loss.

Wyoming week is now the biggest game of the season. CSU is beat up and will likely be shorthanded with some injuries, but no one will throw the Rams a pity party.

The Air Force loss means CSU is 0-2 in rivalry trophy games this season and a terrifying 1-18 dating back to 2016, with the lone win in an empty stadium against Wyoming in the COVID season.

Beat Wyoming and the tenor changes. CSU would not only pick up a win over a big rival, but have three golden chances to snag two more wins and make a bowl.

“I’m excited about the opportunity we have. We still can accomplish an awful lot,” Norvell said.

Three more wins and a bowl would be a success.

Another meek November would be alarming.

There are signs of program progress. Norvell insists it’s coming.

Winning in November would prove it.

