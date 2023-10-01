Lytle: Can this Colorado State football team make real noise in the Mountain West?

Slowly but surely, this is a program finding its footing.

The Colorado State football team has been so down for so many years that pain has become part of the standard in-game experience for fans.

It came again Saturday night in the form of multiple lightning delays and 2.5 quarters of struggle against a bad FCS team before the Rams pulled away to beat Utah Tech 41-20.

But there’s finally rainbows cutting through the storms. CSU finished nonconference play 2-2 for the first time since 2017.

The Rams start Mountain West play with optimism of a realistic opportunity to actually be a challenge for most of the league, and a postseason appearance isn’t just a “maybe next year” hope and dream.

Here’s a breakdown of the CSU team and why the Rams could be dangerous, along with the issues that could trip them up.

CSU’s best players match up with anyone

You know the old saying, sometimes it’s not about the X’s and O’s but the Jimmy’s and Joe’s.

Having the best players on the field can swing a game and in any given contest, and there’s an argument for CSU having the best one.

Tory Horton was expected to be the best receiver in the Mountain West this year. He must be in the discussion for best in the country right now.

His 10-catch, 227-yard, three-TD performance puts him at more than 500 yards and seven total touchdowns this season in four games. He’s nearly unstoppable in the open field and has made defenders look silly all season. Players like him decide games.

Likewise, Dallin Holker is the best tight end in the league and his 94 yards and touchdown Saturday put him at five TDs this season.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi’s aggressiveness has finally put CSU’s skill players in positions to make plays consistently. The once-moribund offense is now electric.

CSU can now win games multiple ways because of the offensive growth and those stars.

Defense is inconsistent

CSU’s defense talked a big game all offseason about its goal to be best in the Mountain West.

Not so far. CSU’s defense has been somewhat boom or bust.

The Rams have two defensive touchdowns so far and Mohamed Kamara is one of the top sackmasters with 6.5 in four games.

But CSU has also been frequently gashed, allowing big yardage and struggling to get off the field at times. Both last week (at Middle Tennessee) and this week (vs. Utah Tech) the Rams had a bad first half before locking down in the second.

“I’m confident that we’re going to play a lot better defense than we played the last couple weeks,” coach Jay Norvell said.

“I still don’t think we’ve played a complete game, yet. Extremely excited to see what that looks like,” said linebacker Chase Wilson, who had 15 tackles Saturday.

Putting it all together

No one could argue that CSU has played a complete game yet.

Both the offense and defense struggled against Washington State. The team was mostly good against Colorado but couldn’t close.

Both offense and defense went through lulls against Middle Tennessee and Utah Tech. Special teams have been the most consistent unit, pretty solid throughout although kicker Jordan Noyes missed Saturday’s game with a muscle injury.

Fowler-Nicolosi has sparked the offense. His 462-yard game was third-most in a single-game in program history, but he also had three bad turnovers.

He’s learning on the fly and the bad comes with the good right now. CSU can live with it compared to the non-threatening offense it had offered. He's the first CSU QB with three 300-yard (and more) games in a row since Nick Stevens in 2017.

“I think we haven’t played a complete game together, yet,” Norvell said. “We’re still not really scratching the surface of what we’re capable of as a team. We’re just going to keep fighting to get that chemistry.”

Final analysis

So, what to make of it all? CSU is clearly miles ahead of where it was after four games last season when the Rams were a disjointed mess before Mountain West play.

This team is better and the conference is gettable. Utah State (who the Rams visit next week) seems to have a solid offense and shaky defense. Boise State is a voodoo team for CSU but has really struggled on defense in a 2-3 start against a challenging schedule.

Air Force looks dominant, but everyone else on CSU’s schedule is winnable.

Can the Rams make a real run? It feels like the inconsistency of the team and still-growing program depth will keep CSU from meeting the required excellence for eight games to make the Mountain West title game.

That said, the growth of this team, its star players and a shaky Mountain West means this should, at minimum, be a bowl team.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Can this Colorado State football team make real noise in the Mountain West?