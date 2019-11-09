Lyons carries Furman over Loyola of Chicago 87-63

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Jordan Lyons scored 24 points and Clay Mounce added 22 points and Furman easily beat Loyola of Chicago 87-63 on Friday night.

Jalen Slawson had 14 points for Furman (2-0) and Mike Bothwell chipped in 10 points. With just under three minutes remaining, Mounce snatched an errant pass with his left hand, spun down the lane and put up a right-handed layup that became a three-point play and sparked a 14-4 run to close out the game.

Lucas Williamson had 18 points for the Ramblers (1-1). Cameron Krutwig added five assists.

Furman faces Charleston Southern on the road on Tuesday. Loyola of Chicago takes on Coppin State at home on Tuesday.

