Lyon’s Skelly Alvero set to join Werder Bremen on permanent deal

Skelly Alvero’s (22) short spell at Olympique Lyonnais looks to be coming to an end. The midfielder was brought in on a €4m deal from FC Sochaux last summer but only made eight appearances for a struggling OL side. He then left the club in the final days of the January transfer window, joining Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on loan. L’Équipe understands that the move will soon become permanent.

When Alvero joined Les Gones, he did so as a promising prospect. He signed a long-term deal, tying him to the club until 2028. However, amidst the crisis that had engulfed the club at the time, Alvero struggled to perform (he wasn’t the only one) and a loan move ensued.

Since joining Werder Bremen, Alvero has made six Bundesliga appearances, including one start. The German club now look set to make that move permanent for €5m. The deal is likely to be officialised in the coming days, according to L’Équipe, with Alvero set to put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle