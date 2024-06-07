Lyon set to sign Saïd Benrahma from West Ham with purchase option to be activated

According to L’Équipe, Lyon are set to complete the permanent signing of Saïd Benrahma (28) from West Ham United. The Algerian international has spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at OL and played a starring role in their impressive comeback in the second half of the season.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder made 15 appearances for Les Gones last season, scoring 3 goals and registering 4 assists in all competitions. Benrahma’s loan move from the Premier League club cost Lyon €6m and upon the activation of his purchase option, the complete value of the deal should rise to €16m. The purchase option is valued at €10m.

Several purchase options to be activated?

OL have the opportunity to activate 5 purchase clauses which were agreed in loan moves negotiated last season. Mama Baldé, Orel Mangala, Ernest Nuamah and Duje Caleta-Ćar all have purchase options in their loan deals which the club plans to trigger to make their moves permanent, L’Équipe report.

GFFN | Liam Wraith