Lyon set to rival Monaco to sign Georges Mikautadze from Metz

According to Foot Mercato, Lyon and Monaco are both interested in signing Georges Mikautadze (23). The Georgian international is set to make his loan move from Ajax to Metz a permanent one as Les Grenats have activated his purchase clause of €13n, L’Équipe report.

Although Mikautadze is set to confirm his return to Ligue 1 by joining Metz on a permanent transfer, it does not look like he will be playing his football at the Stade Saint-Symphorien next season. Lyon and Monaco are interested in signing the attacker after a stellar six months since his return to Ligue 1. Metz are set to demand a fee of €20m for his services as they look to make a respectable profit.

A return to where it all started?

If Mikautadze was to make the switch to OL, he would be returning to where his professional career began. The 23-year-old is a Lyon Academy graduate, but did not make a first-team appearance for Les Gones. OL could be in the market for a striker this summer with the future of club captain Alexandre Lacazette far from certain.

GFFN | Liam Wraith