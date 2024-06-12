Lyon and Reims enquire about Braga’s Sikou Niakaté

Foot Mercato are reporting that Olympique Lyonnais and Stade de Reims are among the clubs to show interest in SC Braga centre-back Sikou Niakaté (24).

Niakaté, who came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, before going on to play for EA Guingamp, has excelled in Portugal in recent times. Having initially joined Braga on loan, his move to the club was made permanent last summer for a meagre fee of under €2m. Last season, he played 32 times for Braga and also made his debut in the UEFA Champions League.

He has well and truly established himself at the heart of Braga’s defence and enhanced his reputation. He is therefore understandably attracting interest, notably from Lyon and Reims in France. In Spain, Villarreal are also keeping tabs on the Mali international.

Niakaté has a €30m release clause in his contract, however, it is thought that the centre-back could be bought for a fee between €10-15m, according to Foot Mercato.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle