Lyon president admits Arsenal $52m bid for Lacazette

Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas acknowledged that Arsenal is in the running for star striker Alexandre Lacazette, but says the player is not in London.

French publication Le Progres claimed that Lacazette was in North London for a medical with the Gunners, but not-so-fast: The prolific and powerful 26-year-old striker may want to leave, but Arsenal hasn’t met the valuation.

Aulas says Arsenal’s bid was approximately $52 million, and that’s about $23 million shy of Lyon’s reported valuation.

Lacazette scored 37 times last season, including seven in 12 contests in Europe. He was named to the UEFA Europa League Team of the Season.

@OL @Le_Progres Fausses ls informations du Progrès:l'éventuel transfert d'Alex L celui ci n'est pas à Londres la1 ère offre était de 45 m€ ! — Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) July 2, 2017





