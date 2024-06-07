Lyon owner John Textor criticises Rayan Cherki’s agent amid contract renewal efforts

John Textor has taken to social media to criticise the agent of Rayan Cherki (20), Bilel Ghazi, amid efforts to renew the France U21’s contract at Olympique Lyonnais.

Cherki came through the ranks at Lyon, however, under successive managers, he has failed to ever fully establish himself as a starter, despite showing great promise and moments of brilliance. With just one year remaining on his deal with OL, it is expected that the playmaker will depart during the upcoming transfer window.

Within this context, Foot Mercato reported that Lyon are open to selling Cherki, as they look to raise funds, however, the player himself, currently on a lucrative contract, is less keen on a departure. Paris Saint-Germain retain an interest in the France U21 international, according to Foot Mercato, whilst one Premier League side is interested, but has concerns about his attitude.

🚨 John Textor, propriétaire de l’OL, s’en prend à l’agent de Rayan Cherki, Bilel Ghazi, sur Instagram ! 📲



« Ah Bilel […] j’ai parié que tu prendrais approximativement 48h pour leaker notre conversation et déformer notre proposition en une propagande. On aime Rayan, on lui… pic.twitter.com/aNh0o44YDJ — SPORTS ZONE (@SportsZone__) June 6, 2024

In the wake of the report, Textor then took to Instagram to criticise Cherki’s agent. “Ah Bilel, you cost me 20 Euros!” began OL owner Textor. “I bet the guys that it would take you at least 48 hours to leak our chat and distort our proposal into a propaganda piece. We love Rayan, [and] will offer a new contract… he should stay a while! #NewAgentPlease,” he added.

Lyon therefore look willing to offer Cherki a new contract this summer, despite official reports stating the contrary. His case will be one to follow throughout the transfer window.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle