Lyon offer Rayan Cherki contract extension amid PSG interest

L’Équipe understands that Olympique Lyonnais have offered academy product Rayan Cherki (20) a contract extension offer, on reduced terms.

Cherki is expected to leave Lyon this summer. Lyon are looking to garner a €20m fee for the France U21 international, however, achieving that objective may be difficult, given Cherki’s fluctuating form and inability to consolidate a place in OL’s starting XI. Paris Saint-Germain are notably interested in the playmaker, whilst he has also previously been the subject of interest from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea. It remains to be seen whether any clubs on the other side of the English Channel will re-ignite that interest this summer.

Cherki offered reduced deal with considerable bonuses

Les Gones are however desperate to not lose Cherki on a free transfer, which is a real possibility given that he has just one year remaining on his current deal. Lyon have therefore offered him a new deal, albeit on reduced terms. Cherki is currently a high earner at the club, especially considering his age, earning €310,000 per month.

OL’s offer, which would tie him to the club until 2028, would be on reduced terms, however, it would include considerable, lucrative bonuses, linked to his on-pitch performance. It remains to be seen how Cherki and his entourage will respond, however, it seems unlikely that a new deal on reduced terms would be an attractive proposition. A departure this summer remains the most likely scenario.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle