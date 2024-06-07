Lyon: Maxence Caqueret Tops Distance Charts

Tireless in the midfield with OL, Maxence Caqueret is the player who has covered the greatest distance this season in Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

It has been quite the end of the season for Olympique Lyonnais. Qualified for the Europa League phase by snatching the sixth place from RC Lens in the last seconds of the 34th matchday, the Gones are set to play their first Coupe de France final since 2012, on Saturday against PSG. In poor shape at mid-season, Pierre Sage's men, significantly reinforced during the winter transfer window, have seriously turned things around, being the best team in the league in the second half of the season (37 points in 17 matches, one more point than PSG).

Maxence Caqueret never stops

Throughout the season, Olympique Lyonnais could rely on Maxence Caqueret's running. With the arrival of Nemanja Matic at the end of January, who helped stabilise the OL midfield, the number 6 was able to unleash his offensive and pressing abilities even more, an area where he excels. Tireless, the native of Vénissieux is the player who has covered the greatest distance this season in Ligue 1 Uber Eats with 399.6 km, much more than the distance between Lyon and Marseille (301 km).

Proof of the 24-year-old Lyonnais' impressive performance, his runner-up, Laurent Abergel, trails by more than 20 km with 376.3 km covered, while Nantes' Pedro Chirivella is even further behind (361.2 km).

Behind the four midfielders occupying the top four places, Brest's right-back Kenny Lala is the first defender in this ranking with 350 km covered. Jonathan David, on his side, has continued to prove this season that he is a very good first defender. Seventh, the Lille player is the highest-ranked forward with 348.1 km covered.

Notably, Clermont Foot and RC Lens are the only clubs to have two players in the Top 10, with Muhammed Cham and Andy Pelmard for Clermont, and Facundo Medina and Florian Sotoca for Lens.

Retour sur la folle soirée de dimanche soir face au Stade Brestois au plus près de notre Gone Maxence Caqueret 🎥🔴🔵#OLSB29 pic.twitter.com/a5W2mYJP9Q — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) April 17, 2024



A hat trick for Johan Gastien

Johan Gastien scores a hat trick! Despite Clermont Foot 63's relegation, the experienced midfielder (36 years old) has lost none of his incredible endurance. For the third consecutive year, he is the player who has covered the greatest distance per match this season in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, with an average of 12 km per game, better than last year (11.87) but a bit less than two years ago (12.20).

In this category too, Maxence Caqueret shines, taking second place in the ranking, tied with Lorient's Laurent Abergel (11.8 km per match). The first more offensively-oriented player in the ranking, Aleksandr Golovin (AS Monaco), takes fourth place with 11.6 km covered per match.

With Gastien and Neto Borges, Clermont Foot is the only team to have two of its players in the Top 10.