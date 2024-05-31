Lyon and Marseille interested in former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial

According to Sky Sports News, Olympique de Marseille and formative club Olympique Lyonnais are amongst the clubs interested in now-former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial (28).

Martial, who joined Manchester United from AS Monaco for €60m back in 205, is out of contract this summer. His nine-year stint at Old Trafford will therefore come to an end. Having made 317 appearances for the Red Devils, netting on 90 occasions, he represents a potentially attractive option on the market, given his status as a free agent.

Sky Sports News understands that a return to Ligue 1 may be on the cards for the France international. Marseille, who have been frequently linked with a move for Martial, despite denials from the Phocéen club, as well as Lyon, with whom he came through the ranks before leaving for Monaco at an early age, are reportedly options for the forward. Turkish club Beşiktaş are also interested in the forward.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle