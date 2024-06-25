Lyon lead race to sign Newcastle’s Yankuba Minteh

With Everton set to complete the signing of Iliman Ndiaye (24) from Olympique de Marseille, Olympique Lyonnais now lead the race to sign Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh (19), according to a report from Iganzio Genuardi.

Ndiaye’s move to the Toffees is expected to be concluded imminently and his arrival will end their pursuit of Newcastle United’s Minteh. The Gambian international has not played a single minute of football at the Tyneside club, however, he had a productive loan spell at Feyenoord last season, which has subsequently attracted the interest of numerous clubs, both in England and in France.

As reported by L’Équipe, Brighton and Hove Albion are interested, as are Lyon, whilst Gianluca Di Marzio also alluded to interest from Marseille, who will now be in the market for the outgoing Ndiaye. However, Genuardi understands that it is Lyon who are now in pole position to sign the promising winger.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle