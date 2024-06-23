Lyon join Everton and Brighton in the race to sign Newcastle’s Yankuba Minteh

Looking to strengthen their offensive unit, Olympique Lyonnais have added Yankuba Minteh (19) to their shortlist, but face competition from Everton and Brighton to sign Newcastle’s prospect.

Only one season after his arrival from Danish side Odense, Minteh could leave Newcastle this summer without having played a single minute under the Magpies’ jersey. Loaned out to Feyenoord this season, the right winger had a solid season in the Netherlands, netting 11 goals and delivering six assists in 37 games across all competitions. A performance that attracted the interest of a lot of suitors across Europe.

While Everton and Brighton are both tracking the Gambian international with a view to a move this summer, Minteh’s future might lie in Ligue 1. According to a report from L’Équipe, Olympique Lyonnais has already sent an offer to Newcastle and started negotiations with the player. It remains to be seen if the talented prospect will be convinced by Lyon’s ambitious project under Pierre Sage.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux