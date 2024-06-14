Lyon discuss Jesper Lindstrøm loan with Napoli

Olympique Lyonnais have targeted Napoli’s Jesper Lindstrøm (24) as they look to strengthen their offensive options during the summer transfer window.

According to Foot Mercato, the two parties are close to reaching an agreement for the attacking midfielder but there remain a few issues that still need to be ironed out before anything can be finalised.

Napoli would be willing to part with Lindstrøm on a loan deal with a purchase clause attached, although the two clubs are still negotiating on whether this clause will be an option or compulsory, the price of which would be set at €20 million (€10 million less than what Napoli originally paid for the player last summer).

The Danish international is reportedly keen on leaving the southern Italian side after a turbulent debut season that saw him play under three different managers, and it is thought that he would be willing to join Les Gones this summer as he looks towards a fresh start.

GFFN | Nick Hartland