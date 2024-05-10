Lyon County's Perry to visit Boys & Girls Club

Travis Perry, Kentucky Mr. Basketball and University of Kentucky basketball incoming freshman, will be visiting the Mike Horn Unit of the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club on Saturday.

Perry is doing a Meet and Greet that is open to the public, but registration is required due to limited space. To secure your spot, please register using the provided link: travis-perry-owensboro.ticketleap.com/travis-perry-meet-and-greet/.

The event will be Saturday, May 11, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Mike Horn Unit at 3415 Buckland Square.

This meet and greet opportunity is hosted and made possible by Hobgood Landscaping & Irrigation, Hobgood Wealth Advisors, Baird, and Koger Properties.

Perry, the all-time leading boys’ scorer in Kentucky high school history, led Lyon County to this year’s KHSAA State Tournament boys basketball championship at Rupp Arena.

Perry averaged 22 points across the four games he played in the Lyon County state championship run, and he scored 27 points in the 67-58 championship game win over Harlan County.

Perry had signed with former Kentucky coach John Calipari and his staff, but he decided to stay in Lexington and play for new Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope.