Lyon 34-20 Connacht: Irish province's qualification hopes fade with latest loss

Thaakir Abrahams scored two of Lyon's four tries in their victory over Connacht

Investec Champions Cup Pool 1 Lyon: (20) 34 Tries: Abrahams 2, Tchaptchet, Guillard Cons: Jackson 3, Berdeu Pens: Jackson 2 Connacht: (10) 20 Tries: Jansen, Prendergast, Tierney-Martin Cons: Hanrahan Pens: Hanrahan

Lyon charged to the top of Pool 1 in the Investec Champions Cup with a dominant 34-20 bonus-point victory over Connacht at Matmut Stadium de Gerland.

The Irish province failed to gain even a losing bonus point and their qualification hopes could be over after this weekend's remaining pool games.

Thaakir Abrahams notched two Lyon tries with Alexandre Tchaptchet and Mickael Guillard also on target.

Sean Jansen, Cian Prendergast and Dylan Tierney-Martin scored Connacht's tries.

The results keeps Connacht bottom of the table with only one point from their opening three fixtures and even a bonus-point win over Bristol next on Friday looks unlikely to be enough to earn the Irish province a place in the last 16.

Connacht 'out-muscled and out-thought'

Connacht took an early lead but it didn't last long as they were out-muscled and out-thought for most of the contest.

The visitors' opening score came after Darragh Murray won a lineout which moved through the hands of Michael McDonald to release Jansen who blasted through the middle of the Lyon defence, rounding the last man to dot down in the corner.

But after JJ Hanrahan's steered the conversion wide, Connacht's lead lasted only four minutes.

Tchaptchet produced a fantastic break from deep, and with Lyon recycling quickly to the left where Josiah Maraku tried to offload, Connacht centre Tom Daly could only deflect the ball into the path of Abrahams who had all the time to pick up and run in under the posts.

After ex-Ulster fly-half Paddy Jackson added the easy extras, the red tide kept coming and impressive Tchaptchet was finally the man to get over the line in the 21st minute after a quick-tap penalty followed a sustained area of forward pressure.

After adding the simple extras once more, Jackson kicked six more first-half points before Connacht gave themselves a fighting chance with a try just before half-time.

The score was set up by a rare foray into the Lyon half before fly-half McDonald spun a looping pass to Ireland international Prendergast near the touchline, who touched down before Hanrahan missed the difficult conversion.

Cian Prendergast scored one of Connacht's three tries in Lyon

If that try gave Connacht a lifeline, the next score seemed to have them right back in the game in the 45th-minute as Tierney-Martin dotted down from the back of a maul, with Hanrahan nailing the extras to trim Lyon's lead to 20-17.

But as the second half progressed, the overall brute strength of Lyon's pack caused more and more problems for Pete Wilkins side, and the pressure paid off on 53 minutes.

Guillard's dummy pass created a yard of space and he pounced over the line with Jackson again successful with the conversation to restore Lyon's 10-point lead

Connacht had short periods of pressure and came away with a penalty from Hanrahan to put them within a score heading into the last 10 minutes but the hosts put the game to bed as Thibaut Regard's superb off-load set up Abrahams's second touchdown with the wing racing to the corner.

Leo Berdeu's superb conversion completed Lyon's win and left Connacht needing all the remaining pool results to go their way over the next week to maintain interest in the competition.

Bristol host the Bulls in Saturday afternoon's other game with both sides on five points - four ahead of Connacht - going into the fixture while the Irish province will definitely need Bordeaux to win Sunday's home encounter against Saracens for them to remain alive in the pool.

Next weekend's final round of Pool 1 games also see the Bulls at home to Bordeaux and Saracens hosting Lyon.

Lyon: Tchaptchet; Ioane, Maraku, Regard, Abrahams; Jackson, Page-Relo; Kaabeche, Charcosset, Bamba; Kpoku, Taofifenua; Allen, Botha (capt), Guillard

Subs: Marchand; Rey, Tafili, Vignolles, Gouzou, Rimet, Berdeu, Parisien

Connacht: Hanrahan; Smith, Farrell, Daly, Bolton, Carty (capt), McDonald; Dooley, Tierney-Martin, Robertson-McCoy; Murray, Joyce; Prendergast, Butler, Jansen

Subs: McElroy; Buckley, Illo, Dowling, Oliver, Devine, Hawkshaw, Jennings