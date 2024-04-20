Lyon 3-2 Paris St-Germain: Late comeback wins first leg for Lyon

No team have won more Women's Champions League titles than eight-time victors Lyon [Getty Images]

Lyon scored three goals in six minutes to come from behind and beat Paris St-Germain in their Women's Champions League semi-final first leg.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto's double gave PSG a two-goal lead but they were unable to cope with Lyon's pressure.

Kadidiatou Diani prodded home a loose ball in the 80th minute before Melchie Dumornay rifled in from the edge of the area to level the score.

Amel Majri fired into the bottom corner to complete their comeback.

PSG's opener came against the run of play as Katoto tapped home at the back post after a neat Sandy Baltimore run.

Katoto extended their lead after the break when she pounced on a deflected ball inside the Lyon box before sending it past Christiane Endler.

But it was Lyon who had shown the most promise in the final third despite going two goals behind and they remained determined to find a path back into the game.

Delphine Cascarino blasted an early effort over the crossbar, Lindsey Horan forced a save with a strike from the edge of the box and Damaris Egurrola had an audacious effort palmed over the bar.

They ramped up their pressure after PSG's second goal and the visitors couldn't cope with the speed and sheer numbers they were hit with on break.

An impressive comeback means eight-time winners Lyon have the advantage going into next Sunday's second leg in Paris as they look to book a spot in May's final in Bilbao.

Chelsea gained the upper hand in the other semi-final by beating Barcelona 1-0 in Saturday's other first leg.