Lynyrd Skynyrd suspends, cancels performances after guitarist tests positive for COVID-19

CANTON, Ohio – Lynyrd Skynyrd will not perform Monday night with Brad Paisley after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said Saturday.

The Southern rock band, which was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2006, was set to co-headline the Concert for Legends at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, with three-time Grammy winner Paisley. Lynyrd Skynyrd is best known for songs "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird."

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows," a band publicist said in a statement released by the Hall of Fame. "Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment.”

The band already was without its only original member Gary Rossington, 69, who is recovering from recent emergency heart surgery.

Country music artist Jimmie Allen, who was the opening act, has extended his set list to open the show. He performs a duet with Paisley on the current hit “Freedom Was a Highway.”

Fans who purchased tickets specifically to see Lynyrd Skynyrd may request a refund by going to https://www.profootballhof.com/21cflticketoptions/. Requests cannot be made by phone. The deadline to submit a request is 6 p.m. Monday.

The band also suspended shows in Jackson, Mississippi; Atlanta; and Cullman, Alabama, with the Aug. 13 show in Atlanta rescheduled for Oct. 23.

