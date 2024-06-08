Lynx vs. Seattle Storm preview: Broadcast info, stats and analysis

6 p.m. Sunday vs. Seattle, Target Center

TV, radio: BSN, 100.3-FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Lynx (7-3) had their three-game losing streak ended by Kahleah Copper and the Mercury on Friday night in Phoenix. The Lynx were outscored 10-3 over the final two minutes of the game, with Copper scoring all 10, including the winning three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. Now the Lynx come home to face a Seattle team they opened the season with consecutive victories against. But the Storm (also 7-3) are 6-0 since starting the season 1-3, and they are coming off an impressive 13-point victory at Las Vegas on Friday. The Lynx lost Friday despite Kayla McBride hitting a personal- and team-record eight three-pointers, the most by a WNBA player this year, and having her third game with 25 or more points. And with Napheesa Collier having her fourth game this season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Watch her: Seattle star G Jewell Loyd scored a total of 30 points in the Storm's back-to-back losses to the Lynx this season. But she has averaged 21.0 points during the Storm's recent six-game winning streak. She had 25 points and nine rebounds at Las Vegas.

Injuries: Lynx G Diamond Miller (knee) is out.

Forecast: The Storm, which added starters Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith during the off-season, were still gelling when the season started. But they're playing well now and will be a difficult opponent for the Lynx, with the winner remaining in third place in the WNBA.