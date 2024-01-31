Lynx trade Mitchell to Sun for Hiedeman

Wanting to shore up the point guard position, the Lynx acquired Natisha Hiedeman from Connecticut in exchange for off-guard Tiffany Mitchell and Minnesota's second-round pick in this spring's draft in a significant move that brings Hiedeman to the team that originally drafted her in 2019.

Hiedeman brings athleticism and speed to the position, assets that will help on both ends of the court. Lynx president of basketball operations and head coach Cheryl Reeve said adding talent to the point guard position was a priority, and that process may still be ongoing.

But it cost them Mitchell, a valuable player off the bench last season who played a lot of point guard due to injuries.

"We hated to lose Tiff," Reeve said. "She tried to step in and fill those needs for us last year. But her natural position is a two. We hate to see her go, but I think her situation will be great."

The same holds true for Hiedeman, who has played in 150 games, starting 80, in her five years with the Sun. She was drafted in the second round of the 2019 by the Lynx out of Marquette, but was traded on draft night to Connecticut in exchange for Lexie Brown.

Hiedeman, a 26-year-old native of Green Bay who has started 71 games the last two years, has career averages of 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The 5-8 lefthander is a career .392 shooter on three-pointers. In her past two seasons she has made 128 of 329 threes (38.9%).

Mitchell, 29, started 21 games for the Lynx last season and averaged 7.3 points after signing as a free agent. The second-rounder sent to the Sun is 19th overall.

Reeve has always liked Hiedeman, enough to draft her originally. The two also talked during free agency last year.

"She has the ability to shoot," Reeve said. "Shooting, the athleticism, defense, we think she'll help in all those areas."

The Lynx are ramping up their off-season work. Their multi-year deal with forward Alanna Smith can be announced Thursday, the first day WNBA free agency deals can be announced.

And the team might not be done. More talent at the point guard position remains a priority, as does depth in the post.

Shepard won't return

Lynx post Jessica Shepard will not play for the team this summer, the team announced. She plans to remain in Italy to fulfill contract commitments with the professional team she is currently playing for. Shepard appeared in 21 games for the Lynx last season, averaging 8.1 points and 7.0 rebounds.