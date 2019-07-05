Lynx-Sun Preview

A return home is exactly what the Connecticut Sun need to regroup and potentially get back on track after going winless on a three-game road stretch.

The Sun can end their longest slide of the season while trying to extend a franchise-record home winning streak to 14 games Saturday, and continue their recent success over the Minnesota Lynx.

Connecticut (9-4) is the WNBA's lone undefeated team at home with a 6-0 mark. Taking it further back, the Sun have not lost at home since July 20. However, they have not played at the friendly confines of the Mohegan Sun Arena since an 86-76 win over Atlanta on June 21.

Since then, the Sun have hit their first true rut of the 2019 season. It began by allowing Chicago to shoot nearly 53 percent in a 93-75 loss on June 23. Connecticut was then edged 74-73 at Dallas three days later and embarrassed 102-59 at Washington last Saturday.

"Every game was a little bit different," coach Curt Miller said of the road stretch, as posted on the Sun's official Facebook page.

The last loss was perhaps the most concerning as the Sun allowed the Mystics to shoot 53.1 percent, hit 13 3-pointers, make all 21 free-throw attempts and own a 40-33 rebounding advantage. The Sun, meanwhile, shot 30.1 percent and went 5 of 20 from beyond the arc while star Jonquel Jones (16.3 points per game, 10.7 rebounds per game) was the only player for the visitors in double-figure points with 15.

"We got punched in the mouth (against Washington)," Miller added.

Connecticut will have had a week to leave that road stretch in the past and get back to its winning ways. It also will try for a sixth consecutive victory over Minnesota (7-6), which lost 85-81 at home in the teams' first meeting June 14.

Jones joined Shekinna Stricklen and Alyssa Thomas (12.1 ppg) with 16 points each, and she also pulled down 12 rebounds. The Lynx got 25 points from Odyssey Sims (15.8 ppg) in that contest.

Third-year forward Stephanie Talbot didn't see a minute of action for Minnesota in that matchup, but could be a factor this time around after posting a career-high 24 points, five rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's 85-68 win over Atlanta. It was Minnesota's third win in four games.

Talbot, who hit five 3s in that game, averages 4.2 points but now has back-to-back contests with at least 10.

"We've been talking to her a lot about just going out there and playing her game," teammate Sylvia Fowles told the Lynx's official website.

Saturday will also mark the regular-season return to Connecticut of Minnesota rookie Napheesa Collier (11.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg), who starred at UConn. Collier had 10 points with six boards against the Sun last month.