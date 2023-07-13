Lynx suffer worst loss ever as defense starts All-Star break early

Here is when Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve knew there was going to be a problem Wednesday:

The first minute of action, when Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard drove, unencumbered, into the lane and scored the first of her 28 points.

"That's when I go, 'Are we seriously going to do this again?' And we did.''

Yes, they did. Or didn't, if you're thinking defensively.

On the team's annual camp day, with the bulk of the 13,531 fans at Target Center comprised of shrieking youngsters, the Lynx played their second straight historic game in a 107-67 loss.

History, unfortunately, that most would want to avoid.

Whatever momentum the Lynx built during a five-game winning streak has dissipated with two one-sided losses heading into the All-Star Game break.

The loss was the most lopsided in franchise history, eclipsing the 39-point loss to Sacramento on July 3, 2001. For just the second time in franchise history — and the first time since 2007 — the Lynx have allowed back-to-back opponents to score 100-plus points.

"There's really no excuse,'' said guard Rachel Banham, who described the team's defensive effort as "gross.''

Sunday, league-leading Las Vegas scored 113 points on Minnesota, the most by a Lynx opponent in regulation.

Before Wednesday's game, Reeve said the Lynx had to keep the Wings (11-9) out of the paint. But Dallas scored 52 points in the lane. It also had a 29-11 edge on second-chance points and a 25-3 advantage in points off turnovers. Dallas shot 51.9% while setting a season high in points.

"We've been a poor defensive team all season,'' Reeve said. "Now we're trending even worse. … I don't like getting beat by 40 at home, so you can imagine what that might feel like.''

Four of five Dallas starters — most of whom Wings coach Latricia Trammell left in the game well into the fourth quarter — finished in double figures. Howard had 28 points and 14 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale had 18 points and 11 assists. Both Satou Sabally and Teaira McGowan had 19 points.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 11 and Kayla McBride had 10. Both watched most of the second half from the bench.

Now Collier will head to the All-Star Game, which is Saturday in Las Vegas, and the rest of the team will have a break.

When they reassemble? The defense needs work. A lot of work.

BOXSCORE: Dallas 107, Lynx 67

"You can live with Dorka [Juhász] and Diamond [Miller] as they learn,'' Reeve said of her two rookie starters. "But, as a group, the starters, they have to figure it out. All they ever talk about is their offense. They have to change their focus. I hope they reset during the break. We have to get back to work. We have to learn how to play defense.''

The last time the game was close was when Lynx guard Lindsay Allen scored with 6:04 left in the first half to pull within four points. But Dallas ended the half on an 18-6 run — hitting seven of 10 shots — and never looked back, leading by as many as 42 points.

"It's how easy it was [for the Wings],'' Miller said. "We can apply more pressure than what we did. Anything they wanted, they got, and that's unacceptable. We should have more pride than that.''

That the Lynx shot just 40% and made just six of 23 threes didn't help. But this loss, especially the historic nature of it, is pretty much all blamed on defense.

"I would be shocked if we didn't return to practice on Monday with a mind-set we want to be much better,'' Reeve said. "That's where it has to start.''