Lynx stunned by last-second dagger from Phoenix veteran Copper, lose 81-80

When Phoenix came to Minnesota a week ago, the Mercury were not yet whole, and the Lynx won by 24.

Friday's rematch in Phoenix was a very different story. Mercury center Brittney Griner made her season debut after being out with a toe injury. Rebecca Allen also returned from the league's concussion protocol, giving Phoenix a full roster for the first time.

That made for a different game, a tighter game.

Despite a record-setting night by Kayla McBride, the Lynx lost 81-80, giving up a nine-point lead with six-plus minutes left in the game.

Kahleah Copper scored 34 points, the final three on a falling-away three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left.

The Lynx (7-3) lost for the first time in four games despite McBride's best long-range shooting game ever. She hit a career- and Lynx-record eight three-pointers while scoring 25 points.

But the Lynx had no answer for Copper, who scored every Mercury point in a 10-3 run over the final 2:01 of the game. She scored 14 points in the Mercury's 27-20 fourth quarter edge on 5-for-7 shooting, 3-for-5 on threes.

Napheesa Collier scored 20 points with 12 rebounds. Alanna Smith had 12 points and four boards.

The first quarter has been the Lynx's best most of the season, but that wasn't the case Friday.

Minnesota shot 6-for-17 in the first quarter, turned the ball over six times – leading to five Phoenix points – and allowed the Mercury to score five second-chance points.

Copper was the Lynx's biggest problem, scoring nine points. The game was tied 9-9 early mid-way through the quarter, but the Mercury went on a 12-3 to go up nine before Natisha Hiedeman hit a three at the end of the quarter to pull Minnesota within 21-15 entering the second quarter.

That three was the start of an 11-2 run that went into the second quarter that tied the game at 23-23 on McBride's three-pointer early in the second quarter.

Moments later, mid-way through the quarter, McBride hit another three to give the Lynx its first lead of the game, 28-27, before an 11-5 run put the Mercury back up five. But free throws by Collier and Alanna Smith had the Lynx down 38-35 at the half despite shooting 36.4 percent.

The third quarter belonged to McBride, who made four of five shots – all three-pointers – and scored 13 points as the Lynx outscored the Mercury 25-16 in the quarter, including a 12-0 run that included two McBride threes. Minnesota finished the quarter 18-5.

The rest of the Lynx were a combined 4-for-18 in the third, but McBride carried the Lynx to a 60-54 lead entering the fourth quarter.

