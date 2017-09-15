Lynx, Sparks go 2-0 up in WNBA semifinals, can clinch Sunday

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Mystics during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball semifinals, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Newly crowned MVP Sylvia Fowles scored 25 points to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 93-83 victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals Thursday.

Fowles made 12 of 16 shots and the Lynx shot 51 percent from the floor to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Game 3 is Sunday in Washington, when the Lynx can close out the series.

Fowles was given the MVP trophy about two hours before tipoff, accepting it in a tearful press conference as she reflected on 10 years in the league. While some of her teammates had trouble finding the mark in the first half, Fowles powered her way to the basket over and over again to keep the Lynx in the game.

In the other game Thursday, Candace Parker had 24 points and 13 rebounds — showing no effects of an ankle injury — to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 86-72, The Sparks lead 2-0 and can also clinch their semifinal on Sunday.

Parker injured her ankle in the warmups before the Sparks' Game 1 victory, but she still played in that game and returned to her usual form in Game 2.

The defending champion Sparks have won nine games in a row.

Nneka Ogwumike added 18 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles. Diana Taurasi led Phoenix with 19 points, and Brittney Griner had 16 points.