Lynx sign Aerial Powers, trade Odyssey Sims to Fever

The Minnesota Lynx acquired free-agent forward Aerial Powers and also secured a second-round pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft from the Indiana Fever in exchange for guard Odyssey Sims and the negotiating rights of Temi Fagbenle.

Minnesota also sent a 2022 first- and third-round pick to Indiana to complete that deal.

Terms of the contract for Powers were not released by the team.

"Aerial Powers is an exciting young player with endless potential," Lynx general manager and coach Cheryl Reeve said. "She plays with a great deal of passion, is a dynamic scorer, and defends at a high level. We are excited to welcome her to the Lynx family."

Powers, 27, averaged 16.3 points in six games with the Washington Mystics before a hamstring injury ended her 2020 season. She averaged 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 104 career games (16 starts) with the Dallas Wings and Mystics.

"I am beyond excited to be joining the Minnesota Lynx this season," Powers said. "They have a long-standing tradition of excellence and hard work that I know is the best fit for me. I am excited to get to work as we look to bring another championship back to Minnesota and the fans."

Sims, 28, averaged 12.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 203 career games (159 starts) with the Tulsa Shock, Dallas, Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota.

Fagbenle averaged 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 69 career games (two starts) with the Lynx.

--Field Level Media