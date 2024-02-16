Lynx sign 6-foot-4 forward to training camp contract

Ruthy Hebard signed a training camp contract with the Lynx on Friday.

The 6-4 forward was the eighth overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft by Chicago out of Oregon and played 95 games for the Sky, winning a championship with them in 2021. Last season she averaged 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game.

Other training-camp contract signees for the Lynx are Jaime Nared, a 6-2 forward who has played in 32 games for the Las Vegas Aces; Taylor Soule, a 5-11 forward who was drafted by the Lynx 28th overall in 2023 and ended up playing for Chicago; Kayana Traylor, a 5-9 guard who played eight games for the Lynx last season; and Liz Dixon, at 6-5 forward who was in 10 games for Phoenix last year.

The WNBA draft is April 15 and the Lynx open the regular season on May 14 against Seattle.