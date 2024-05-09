Lynx selling additional tickets for Indiana Fever games due to high demand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Lynx will be releasing 200-Level tickets at the Target Center for both games against Indiana Fever due to high demand, and the Caitlin Clark effect.

The Indiana Fever is the home of Clark, and with her anticipated return to Minneapolis to play the Lynx in July and again in August, the demand for tickets has the Lynx opening up 200-Level seats for purchase.

The Fever will be at Minnesota on July 14 and Aug. 24, when they will retire Lynx legend Maya Moore's jersey. 100-Level seats for the games can be bought by getting a full or half 2024 season membership.

Tickets for 200-Level seats will go on sale Friday at 9 a.m., and can be bought here or by calling 612-673-8400.