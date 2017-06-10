Lynx seek 9-0 start against Wings

Sylvia Fowles and the Minnesota Lynx look to make it nine straight wins to open the season on Sunday when they visit the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Fowles led the charge with 21 points and 11 rebounds as Minnesota (8-0) cruised to an easy 98-73 win over the Washington Mystics on Friday night, which was a historic evening for Lindsay Whalen.

Whalen passed Swin Cash to become the winningest player in WNBA history with her 295th career victory, scoring two points and dishing out six assists.

Maya Moore and Rebekkah Brunson each scored 17 for Minnesota.

"We don't feel like we have one player that has to carry the team," Fowles told reporters. "And when we're open, we're open and, if we're not, we make it our business to pass and get our teammates involved."

The Lynx have done a good job of that, as the team leads the league with 21.4 assists and in scoring with 86.1 points per game.

Dallas (4-5) also is riding high after a come-from-behind 96-90 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.

Glory Johnson scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Wings erase a double-digit deficit in a win that snapped the team's three-game losing streak.

Skylar Diggins-Smith chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Wings outscored the Sparks 32-19 in the fourth quarter.

It was the Wings' highest offensive output of the season. The Wings are averaging 84.7 points -- the third-highest scoring average in the league.

"This was a big step for us, especially for our young players," Dallas coach Fred Williams told the Dallas Morning News. "It tells me that we're a relentless team. We won't give up."

Minnesota edged Dallas 89-87 in their first meeting of the season on May 20, with Diggins-Smith scoring a team-high 22 points and Fowles totaling 27 points and 13 boards.

Dallas has declared Sunday's game "Nancy Lieberman Day" and will honor the former WNBA star for her contributions to the game and the Dallas-Forth Worth community.

Lieberman was the first overall pick of the Dallas Diamonds in 1981 in the Women's Professional Basketball League. She led the team to a WABA Championship three years later.