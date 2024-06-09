Lynx rookie Alissa Pili signs Indigenous-focused endorsement deal with Nike

Lynx rookie Alissa Pili, the eighth overall pick in the WNBA draft this year out of Utah, has signed an endorsement deal with Nike and its Indigenous-focused N7 brand.

Pili, from Alaska, is of Samoan and Indigenous descent. On its website, Nike says its N7 collections feature "colors and materials of elemental forces while embodying the values, stories and diversity of Indigenous traditions and crafts."

"I'm proud being a part of it, and I'm looking forward to everything that comes with it," the 23-year-old said before Sunday night's game against Seattle at Target Center.

Pili has drawn a crowd of supporters at the Lynx's road stops as well as at home games.

"I'll always make time and energy to the people who come down and see me and support me,'' she said.

Green light to complain

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier entered Sunday's game fourth in the WNBA in scoring at 21.6 points per game. But she had the lowest average amount of free-throw attempts among the league's top seven scorers.

To Reeve, things need to change. So she has given Collier, who is unique among league stars for how little she complains to the officials, encouragement to dial that up.

"Phee's not getting foul calls, and she needs to start complaining like the rest of the players in the league," Reeve said. "And I had a conversation with her and have given her the green light [to complain] in whatever form or fashion she wants to. It's held against her that she doesn't. … The squeaky wheel gets the grease. I want the wheel to start squeaking.''