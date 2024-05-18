Lynx pull away from Storm in double OT after watching lead dissipate

With the clock and the Lynx lead winding down in regulation, Kayla McBride missed two free throws that might have clinched the game. With 2.7 seconds left in the first overtime Friday at Target Center, Napheesa Collier made a free throw to tie the game, but missed the second, forcing a second OT.

What happened in the final five minutes was atonement.

First, the final: Lynx 102, Seattle 93 in two overtimes.

Finally.

Collier and McBride each hit threes to start the second overtime. The two combined to score 10 of the Lynx's 15 points in the second OT. With 2:01 left McBride drove for a score that put the Lynx up five. After a Storm turnover, Collier fed Alanna Smith for a three-pointer that put Minnesota up eight with 1:25 left.

Collier scored 29 points with nine rebounds. She scored 18 of those points after halftime. McBride finished with 19,, Smith with 16, Courtney Williams with 10 points, six assists and six rebounds.

It put the Lynx at 2-0 after winning their home opener – they won at Seattle Tuesday – the team's first 2-0 start since 2019.

Seattle (0-2) got 24 points and 11 rebounds from Nneka Ogwumike, 22 points from Skylar Diggins-Smith and 20 points from Jewell Loyd. Loyd fouled out in the first overtime. Ogwumike left with what looked like an ankle injury in the second OT.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 102, Seattle 93

It was thrilling, but exhausting in a game where the two teams combined for 53 turnovers, 10 lead changes, nine ties.

One almost-blown opportunity.

An 11-0 run that included five points from ended with Bridget Carleton's two free throws with 5:43 left in regulation put the Lynx up 74-61

But Minnesota was out-scored 17-4 the rest of regulation.

With 1 minute left in the game Ogwumike was fouled and made both free throws to draw Seattle within 78-75. With 24.1 seconds left McBride missed two free throws. At the other end McBride fouled Jewell Loyd on a three-point attempt and Loyd hit all three, tying the game.

Out of a time out Williams missed a baseline jumper. Out of a time out with 9.8 seconds left, Loyd's jumper was off the mark, forcing overtime.

In the first overtime the two teams traded the lead several times until, finally, with 2.7 seconds left, Collier hit one of two free throws to force a second overtime.

Then the Lynx took care of business.

Collier hit a three, then McBride got a block on the defensive end. Then Collier fed McBride for a three. Out of a time out Diggins-Smith converted on a three-point play. But, with just over 2 minutes McBride drove for a score. After a Diggins-Smith turnover, Collier fed Smith for a three. And an eight-point lead with 1:25 left.

Game over, at last.