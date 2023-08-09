Lynx outshoot Sky 88-79 behind Collier’s 29 points and Shepard’s 17

The Lynx went to Chicago on Tuesday to play one of the hottest teams in the WNBA.

The Sky had won three in a row, scoring 104 points in every game, hitting better than 52% of their shots, canning 38 of 71 three-pointers.

Juggernaut.

Or naut.

Playing tough on defense, incredibly connected on offense, the Lynx never trailed in an 88-79 victory.

It wasn't as easy as that might sound. But, in the face of a Sky run that made the game a bit uncomfortable in the closing minutes, the Lynx closed it out

"It was close,'' Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "We were teetering. But we didn't break.''

Thank Napheesa Collier for that. Battling foul trouble that limited her to 27 minutes, Collier scored 29 points on 10-for-18 shooting, with nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. Collier had to sit on the bench and watch the Sky trim an 11-point Lynx lead to three over the final 4 minutes of the third quarter. But Collier's consecutive baskets early in the fourth pushed the lead back to 10.

Collier was, at times, unstoppable. Like when she scored 11 consecutive Lynx points early in the third quarter. Or when she and Kayla McBride (17 points) combined for 12 of Minnesota's 23 fourth-quarter points. Reeve said after the game that McBride — who had a game-high seven assists — at one point joked that all she was going to do was pass Collier the ball.

Good plan.

"Phee was terrific,'' Reeve said.

Said Collier: "I haven't been as efficient as I've wanted to be [lately]. I pride myself on being efficient. It felt good to have a good night tonight. It was a confidence boost.''

This was a full-team win, though. Chicago (12-16) entered the game having shot 52.2% while winning three in a row. Tuesday they shot 42.1%. The Lynx (14-15) — who moved into sixth place in the WNBA — had a 21-4 edge on points from the free-throw line and outrebounded Chicago 37-28. Yes, Chicago hit another 11 threes. But Minnesota's first-shot defense was good, and the free-throw edge was too much to overcome.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 88, Chicago 79WNBA standings

Jessica Shepard had 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists. Nina Milic scored 12 points, all in the first half with Collier on the bench. Aerial Powers played just 3 minutes, but it was her three to start the fourth that stopped the bleeding. Rachel Banham, returning from a thumb injury, had all three of her assists on the Lynx's first three buckets of the final quarter. Diamond Miller didn't score after getting five early in the game, but she had 11 rebounds and three steals. The Lynx had a season-high 26 assists on 30 made field goals.

That was enough to slow the Sky, which had four of five starters in double figures, led by Kahleah Copper's 23.

"We wanted to approach this like a playoff game,'' Shepard said. "Teams will always go on runs. We just had to stop bleeding. To come in and get this tough road win, it's a big step for us.''

Shepard's layup put Minnesota up 12 with 3:01 left. Over the next 2 minutes the Sky scored eight in a row to pull within four on Copper's drive with 1:02 left.

Chicago didn't score again. Lindsay Allen made two free throws with 23 seconds left, Collier two more with 16.1 left.

"They were all aware of what was available,'' Reeve said. "We were making great reads. We weren't panicking at the end of [shot] clocks. They were locked in.''

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.