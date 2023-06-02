Lynx No. 2 draft pick Diamond Miller suffers right ankle sprain, will be reevaluated 'in the following weeks'

Minnesota Lynx rookie forward Diamond Miller, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, suffered a right ankle sprain against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday and will miss multiple weeks, the team announced Friday.

"An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken at Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine on Miller confirmed a right ankle sprain," the team said in a statement. "She will be reevaluated in the following weeks and further updates will be issued when available."

Miller sustained the injury in the second quarter after she scored 8 points and tallied 5 rebounds and 4 assists. She didn't return to the game and missed the Lynx's Thursday night loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Lynx rookie Diamond Miller is averaging 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in five games this season. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The absence of Miller will be a big one for the Lynx, who dropped to 0-6 this week. Miller averaged 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists over her first five games in the WNBA. The Lynx drafted Miller after she finished her collegiate career at Maryland averaging 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during her senior season. She averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 117 games for the Terrapins from 2019-22.