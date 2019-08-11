Lynx-Mystics Preview

The Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx should get to know each other pretty well over the next week.

With each club eying a third straight victory, the Mystics and Lynx get together for the first of two meetings over a six-day stretch on Sunday in D.C.

These clubs will play their entire three-game season series from July 24-Aug. 16, the latter which will be played at Minnesota for the second time in 2019. The Mystics (16-7) won the first meeting, 79-71 thanks to 32 points from Kristi Toliver.

Washington enters this contest tied for the best record in the WNBA, and trying for an eighth victory in nine games after winning 91-78 over Indiana at home on Thursday. Star Elena Delle Donne had 22 points, reserve Emma Meesseman added 19 and Toliver made up for going without a point by dishing out a career-high 11 assists as the Mystics shot 53.6 percent for their third consecutive home triumph.

"We can wear teams out, the versatility of our bench and the depth of our bench can wear teams out," guard Natasha Cloud, who scored 13 and was one of five Mystics in double-figure points, said via the club's official Facebook page.

While Washington continues to play with confidence, it likely needs to brace itself for a Minnesota team that is coming off an impressive 89-57 home rout of Connecticut on Friday.

Sylvia Fowles had 17 points with 12 rebounds to lead six players in double-figure points for the Lynx (12-11), who used a 17-0 first-half run to take control. They recorded 27 assists and shot 53.7 percent from the field while matching a season high with nine 3-pointers made.

Stephanie Talbot and Danielle Robinson (10.3 points per game) each scored 14 off the bench for Minnesota, which won back-to-back contests for the first time since a three-game winning streak for July 2-10.

"Probably the best game of the season, at least through three quarters, we won't count the fourth," said Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who was not entirely pleased after her club was outscored in the final quarter and committed 19 turnovers for the game. "I thought we were difficult to play against in most situations."

Fowles (14.6 ppg, 9.7 rebounds per game) has averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds over the last four games. That began with an 18-point, 12-board effort versus Washington last month.

Delle Donne (19.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg), was held to 11 points against Minnesota. It was her lowest-scoring contest during an eight-game stretch in which she's averaged 23.8 points.