Lynx host Dallas for matinee before WNBA All-Star Break

Noon vs. Dallas • BSN

Dallas update: The Wings (10-9) moved a game ahead of the Lynx in the Western Conference standings with a 77-76 victory over Indiana on Sunday. The victory improved the Wings to 3-7 in road games this season. ... Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 28 points — including 10 consecutive points in the final four minutes of the game. She scored 14 in the fourth quarter. Ogunbowale and Napheesa Collier of the Lynx are tied for third in the WNBA in scoring (21.8 points per game). ... Natasha Howard, who had 16 points and 8 rebounds in the victory over Indiana, scored a game-high 25 points against the Lynx on May 30. Kalani Brown (concussion protocol), who did not play Sunday, is questionable, while Lou Lopez Senechal (knee) and Diamond DeShields (knee) are out indefinitely.

Lynx update: The Lynx (9-10) close out a four-game homestand and the pre-All Star game portion of their schedule with their second meeting of the season with the Wings. The Lynx lost to the Wings, 94-89, in Texas on May 30. ... The Lynx had a five-game winning streak — their longest since the 2021 season — ended on Sunday in a 113-89 loss to Las Vegas at Target Center. ... Collier made 7-of-9 field goal attempts and led the Lynx with 18 points on Sunday. Collier will play in the WNBA All-Star game on Saturday in Las Vegas. Nina Milic added a season-high 14 points for the Lynx against Las Vegas. ... Tiffany Mitchell (left wrist sprain), Aerial Powers (left ankle sprain) and Jessica Shepard (non-COVID illness) are out. … After the All-Star break, the Lynx will return to action on July 18 at Atlanta.