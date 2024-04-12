Lynx games to be shown on BSN, four national networks

Fans won't have to miss much Lynx action this season.

The team will have most of their 40 games available on national platforms, both TV and streaming. In addition, Bally Sports North will televise 28 games this season.

Here's a breakdown of games either televised nationally or available on streaming:

CBS: May 25 vs. New York; Aug. 17 at Washington.

ESPN: July 14 vs. Indiana and Aug. 21 at Las Vegas.

ION: May 17 vs. Seattle; May 31 vs. Phoenix; June 7 at Phoenix; June 14 vs. Los Angeles; July 12 at Seattle; Aug. 23 vs. Las Vegas; Aug. 30 at Dallas, Sept 6 at Indiana; Sept. 13 vs. Chicago.

NBA TV: May 19 vs. Las Vegas; June 11 at Las Vegas; June 22 vs. Phoenix; July 6 vs. Washington; Aug. 24 vs. Indiana Sept. 10 at Atlanta).

Prime Video: July 4 vs. Connecticut.

Games that aren't on the above platforms will be on WNBA League Pass.