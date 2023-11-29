Lynx forward Napheesa Collier makes 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier returned to the WNBA in 2023 after taking most of the 2022 season off to welcome her first child. She finished fourth in scoring and seventh in rebounding this season while co-founding a new league with superstar Breanna Stewart, called Unrivaled, to play during the offseason.

Now Collier is adding a new accolade to her résumé: A Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient in the Sports category. She is the only WNBA player to make the list this year, although Robyn Brown, senior manager of brand and content strategy for the Phoenix Mercury, also represented the league on the list.

The 2024 @Forbes Under 30 North America list has just dropped and to all new listers, welcome to the family! To @PHEEsespieces, way to put on for the @WNBA !!! So proud ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AT15zlBj4m — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) November 28, 2023

The Forbes 30 Under 30 lists 600 of the brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders and stars. There are 20 categories, including sports, media, games and social impact.

This season, Collier also made the 2023 All-WNBA first team, which was her second All-WNBA team selection, but her first to the first team. Collier’s trajectory is skyrocketing, and she is showing everyone that she is more than an athlete.

