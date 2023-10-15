Lynx forward Collier named first-team All-WNBA

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was named to the 2023 All-WNBA first team by the league Sunday.

Collier, who was selected to the second team by the Associated Press earlier this fall, joined Breanna Stewart (New York), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut), A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas) and Satou Sabally (Dallas) on the first team.

This is the second time Collier has been named All-WNBA, and the first time she's been named to the first team.

Collier — who was an All-Star for the third time this season — finished fourth in the league in scoring (24.7), seventh in rebounding (8.5), ninth in steals (1.6) and her 11.7 points in the paint per game was second.

It's the 12th time a Lynx player has been named to the WNBA's first team and the first since Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore in 2017. Collier became the first player in WNBA history to have consecutive games with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks when she did it against Atlanta and Phoenix early in September.

Stewart was named WNBA MVP, Wilson the Defensive Player of the Year, Sabally the Most Improved Player and Las Vegas' Alysha Clark was Sixth Player of the Year. Indiana's Aliyah Boston was Rookie of the Year.

The All-WNBA second team consisted of Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles), Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas), Jewell Loyd (Seattle) and Sabrina Ionescu (New York).