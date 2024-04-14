Lynx finalizing deal to swap draft picks with Chicago

The day before the WNBA draft is to commence, the Minnesota Lynx are already making one of the league's first moves, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Sunday morning the Lynx and Chicago were completing a trade: The Lynx are swapping first-round draft picks with the Sky, with Minnesota moving from No. 7 to No. 8. The Sky are also getting the rights to forward Nikolina Milic from the Lynx. In return, the Lynx get Chicago's No. 8, forward/center Sika Koné, a second-round pick in 2025, and the right to swap first-round picks with Chicago in 2026.

It's a good return for moving down just one spot and trading the rights for a player — Milic — who likely wouldn't have played for the Lynx this summer.

The most immediate return is Kone, an intriguing 6-3 post from Mali, a young (she turns 22 in July), athletic post player who plays very hard but will need further development.

Koné was taken in the third round of the 2022 draft by New York. She was in camp with the Liberty last spring but was cut and picked up by the Sky.

Koné appeared in 20 games for the Sky, averaging 3.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 9.3 minutes. She left the Sky during the summer to play for Mali in the FIBA AfroBasket, where she helped lead her team to a 4-1 record and a victory over Rwanda in the third-place game. Koné averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the tournament.

Adding a second-round pick next year was an added plus, as is the Lynx's ability to swap No. 1s two years from now.

Moving to No. 8 will likely take the Lynx out of the running for the top bigs, one of this draft's strengths. Iowa's Caitlin Clark is the presumed first overall pick, with posts Cameron Brink of Stanford and Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina going after that. Tennessee's Rickea Jackson and UConn's Aaliyah Edwards are expected to be gone by No. 8, as are Ohio State point guard Jacy Sheldon and Louisiana State forward Angel Reese.