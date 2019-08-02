Lynx-Fever Preview

Perhaps the All-Star break and some extra practice time are what the Minnesota Lynx need to end their current rough stretch.

The visiting Lynx look to avoid matching a season high with a fourth straight defeat Saturday night against an Indiana Fever club hoping to win back-to-back games for just the second time in 2019.

Even with no Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus this season, Minnesota (10-10) has managed to keep its collective head above water. However, the Lynx feel they are much better than a .500 team, and felt good about things before losing three in a row prior to the break.

Now, those losses came against three of the WNBA's top teams in Seattle, Las Vegas and most recently, 79-71 to Washington on July 24.

"I think that's why it's so frustrating for us, because we know how good we can be when we're good," rookie Napheesa Collier, averaging 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds, told the Lynx's official website. "It's just doing those things like limiting our turnovers and shot selection - definitely mental things, which is good for us."

Leading scorer Odyssey Sims (14.7 points per game) was held to two points on 1-of-6 shooting while the Lynx committed 18 turnovers and trailed by as many as 20 against the Mystics.

Augustus, one of the "W's" all-time greatest players, is practicing with the team and appears close to making her season debut and return from a knee issue. However, it seems unlikely that will come Saturday.

Sims scored 25 points and hit a pair of key free throws with 29.1 seconds left as Minnesota won 78-74 at Indiana on June 25.

The Fever (7-15) snapped a six-game overall losing streak and eight-game slide at home with Wednesday's 61-59 victory over Dallas. All-Star Game MVP Erica Wheeler (12.4 ppg) had 15 points and made the go-ahead layup with 11.9 seconds to go to give Indiana its first win since July 5.

"It's huge," veteran guard Candice Dupree, who had 12 points, told the Fever's official website. "It's been a while since we have won … We're finally able to close out a close game. We got over the hump and stayed together."

The Fever, who also got 10 points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots in the final seconds from rookie Teaira McCowan, posted back-to-back victories only one other time this season - June 1 and 7.