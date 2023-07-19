Lynx fall into monstrous hole, can’t claw back in 82-73 loss at Atlanta

The Lynx started the second half of their season Tuesday in Atlanta. And it all looked pretty familiar, at least for a half.

The Lynx rediscovered their defense in the second half vs. the Dream. And it was almost enough to fuel what came close to being the second-biggest comeback in franchise history.

Ultimately, the Lynx — down 22 late in the second quarter — lost 82-73 to the streaking Dream (12-9), who won their seventh straight game. The Lynx (9-12) — who have lost three straight — fell victim to a Jekyll and Hyde defensive effort.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn't for lack of trying. Napheesa Collier was wonderful. She scored a game-high 35 points on 13-for-24 shooting, with nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Kayla McBride added 12. Collier hit a three-pointer with 5:11 left in the game to pull the Lynx within a point, but Minnesota didn't score again for 4:09, during which they were outscored 11-0.

Rhyne Howard scored 21 for Atlanta. Nia Coffey had 13 and Allisha Gray had 12. Asia Durr scored 13 off the bench.

Down 22 with 2:49 left in the first half, Minnesota closed to within 17 at the half. Then the Lynx got four or more points from four players in a 22-11 third quarter to draw within six. Collier's three made it a one-point game.

Turns out 22 points was too much to overcome. But the Lynx do appear to have rediscovered its defense, Atlanta shot 20-for-37 overall while scoring 54 first-half points — marking the fifth straight half in which the Lynx allowed 50 or more points— —and made an incredible 12 of 19 three-pointers.

Advertisement

BOXSCORE: Atlanta 82, Lynx 73

Second half? Atlanta missed its first 13 three-point attempts in the second half before Coffey's trey with 2:19 left pushed Atlanta's lead to seven. Atlanta was 9-for-35 shooting in the second half, 1-for-8 on three-pointers.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.