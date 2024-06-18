Lynx establish dominant home-court advantage so far this season

Lynx vs. Atlanta

Wednesday, 7 p.m., Target Center

TV, radio: BSN-Extra, Lynx radio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Opening bell: The 11-3 Lynx have won four in a row and seven of eight, a stretch that includes a 92-79 victory in Atlanta on May 26. Atlanta (6-6) broke a two-game losing streak with a 87-74 win over Los Angeles on Sunday. Minnesota, which had a season-high 8,314 in attendance Monday, is 7-1 at home this season. Kayla McBride made her first nine shots and scored 31 in Atlanta on May 26.

Watch her: After taking one season off, Dream center Tina Charles has returned to the WNBA and is averaging 12.5 points and nine rebounds. She is coming off a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double vs. the Sparks.

Injuries: Lynx guard/forward Diamond Miller (knee) is out. F Bridget Carleton (elbow) is probable. Dream guard Jordin Canada (right hand) has yet to play this season.

Forecast: A victory over Atlanta would put the Lynx within a win of their home total last season.