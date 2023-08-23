Lynx erase humiliating memory by beating Dallas behind Collier

The last time the Dallas Wings came to Target Center, they handed the Lynx their worst-ever loss, a 40-point, one-sided beating just before the WNBA All-Star Game break in July.

On Tuesday, the Lynx got their revenge.

Getting 29 points from Napheesa Collier, 21 from Kayla McBride and some wonderful bench play, the Lynx beat the Wings 91-86 at Target Center. The loss broke a three-game winning streak for the Wings (18-15) in the first of consecutive games between the teams; they meet again Thursday in Dallas.

The Lynx (16-17) played the paint-dominant Wings to an essential draw on the inside, then hit 11 of 25 three-pointers.

Bridget Carleton made four of those threes on the way to tying her season high with 14 points, leading a bench that had a 25-6 edge over the Wings.

A 10-0 run that started with McBride's buzzer-beating basket to end the third quarter put the Lynx up nine on Collier's basket early in the fourth quarter. McBride hit a technical free throw with 2:31 left to put the Lynx up 12.

And Minnesota hung on to a game that wasn't decided until the end.

Collier scored with 34.4 seconds left to put Minnesota up six. Carleton's flagrant foul on Satou Sabally (22 points) got her ejected with 25.4 seconds left. Sabally made all three free throws. On the ensuing possession Tiffany Mitchell fouled Veronica Burton, who made one of two free throws to make it a two-point game. The officials originally called the ball out of bounds for Dallas, but it was reversed upon review.

Collier hit two free throws — she got a second chance at the second thanks to a lane violation — to put Minnesota up four with 22.7 seconds left. Arike Ogunbowale (20 points) hit a three with 19.6 seconds left. McBride hit two free throws with 18.8 left, and Ogunbowale missed a three with 8.1 seconds left.

Minnesota couldn't buy a basket to start the first quarter and Dallas couldn't hit one at the end.

Throw in seven Dallas turnovers and that equates to an 18-11 lead after the first quarter, a 10-minute span in which the teams combined to make 13 of 49 shots.

But with Dallas missing seven of its final eight shots, the Lynx finished the first quarter on a 14-2 run.

That seven-point lead was pushed to 11 when the Lynx got buckets from Nikolina Milic and Dorka Juhász to start the second quarter.

Then, for a while, it was all Dallas. Sabally — who scored 10 second-quarter points — led a 25-10 Dallas run that put the Wings up 36-32 on Ogunbowale's three-pointer with 1:54 left in the half.

The Lynx responded, finishing the half 7-0. The final basket was a falling-away, buzzer-beating three from Carleton.

The Lynx kept the pressure up in the third quarter when Rachel Banham scored with 3:23 left the Lynx led 55-47. But the Wings finished the quarter 12-5. Ogunbowale's three with 45.2 seconds left gave the Wings a two-point lead. But Collier made one of two free throws with 32.3 seconds left. Then McBride grabbed the rebound of Ogunbowale's miss and went end-to-end, scoring with 1.98 seconds left to put the Lynx up 60-59 entering the fourth.