Lynx reserves come up big in rout of Mercury

Friday night at Target Center, the Lynx trounced the Phoenix Mercury 95-71.

And most of the stars of the game weren't in the starting lineup.

Rookie Alissa Pili came off the bench to make seven of nine shots, all four of her three-pointers and score a game-high 20 points as Lynx reserves outscored the starters 50-45. For Pili, the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Utah, it was her first game in double figures.

Pili is of Samoan and Native Alaska heritage. So to have a breakout game on a night designated as Native American Heritage Night only made it better.

"As I've ended my college career and come to the WNBA, my support system has been huge,'' Pili said. "A big part of that is the indigenous community. To have a night like this, to have those fans come out, it felt good to represent for them."

Pili wasn't alone. Dorka Juhász (13 points) and Cecilia Zandalasini (12) also came off the bench to score in double figures. Napheesa Collier got her fifth double-double in seven games with 14 points and 11 rebounds, but it was the bench that dominated the conversation after the game. The 50 bench points were the third-most in franchise history, pushing the Lynx to a victory two nights after a disappointing loss to Las Vegas.

Especially Pili. Playing behind posts Collier, Alanna Smith and Juhász, it's hard to find minutes. Pili hadn't played in the past two games. When the team was on the road recently, coach Cheryl Reeve talked with her, just to make sure she was staying ready.

"It can be uncharted waters for first-round picks," Reeve said. "They're used to being the best player on their team, playing all the time. I told her, you never know when you're number will be called. I felt there was an opportunity for Pili in this game. I liked the matchup. And she just made the most of it."

As did much of the Lynx bench.

Up nine after one quarter, the Lynx — and mostly those reserves — put the game away in the first seven minutes of the second. Pili had eight points, Zandalasini seven and Juhász six as the Lynx used a 23-12 run to go up 20 before Reeve put the starters back in.

"Before every game we always huddle," Juhász said of the Lynx reserves. "We tell each other to stay ready. We have to increase the intensity when we go in."

Pili, Juhász, Zandalasini and Natisha Hiedeman all played more than 15 minutes. Part of that was the opportunity finish the game in the fourth quarter. But much of it was earned in the second quarter, when things were going so well.

"We left them out there, gave them extended time," Reeve said. "The bench was terrific tonight."

BOXSCORE: Lynx 95, Phoenix 71

And while Reeve can't expect this kind of production every night, on a night when the team shot nearly 50% from the floor and held Phoenix under 40%, there were signs of improving depth.

A late arrival from Europe, Juhász said Friday was the first time this season she felt like herself. Zandalasini showed the ability to create shots for herself off the dribble.

Pili showed her advertised ability to score at all three levels.

"It's hard being a rookie," Pili said. "I learned that pretty quick coming here. The biggest thing for me is I'm so grateful for our coaching staff, they're so supportive. And our team, it supports each other. That's what gave me the confidence."